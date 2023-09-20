Nabanna offered to Maa Samleswari in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Western Odisha started observing the agrarian festival ‘Nuakhai’ with a traditional fervor today.

As per the ritual, Nabanna or the newly harvested rice has been offered to the presiding deity of Sambalpur Goddess Samaleswari as per the schedule.

Servitors offered the Nabanna, a pudding prepared from newly harvested paddy within 10.27 am to 10.42 am.

After eating the Nabanna, people would observe Juhar Bhetghat (juniors offer pranam to seniors and then they embrace each other as a mark of respect and affection).

Nuakhai is one of the community festivals in the Western Odisha. During the occasion, people staying outside of the state come to their houses to observe the festival.