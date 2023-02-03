Naba Das murder case: CFSL team lands in Jharsuguda to assist Crime Branch in probe

Jharsuguda: A six-member team of the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) arrived in Jharsuguda this evening to help the Odisha Crime Branch in the investigation of the much sensational murder case of Minister Naba Das.

According to reports, the CFSL team came from Hyderabad to assist Crime Branch in the investigation and solve the mysterious murder case of Naba Das.

It is to be noted here that Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal, while addressing the media persons earlier today, had informed that the Central probe agencies and CFSL will help the State police in the investigation.