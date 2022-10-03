Murali Mohapatra collapses on stage while performing in Jeypore, passes away

Jeypore: Popular singer Murali Mohapatra died after collapsing while performing at a Durga Puja event in Jeypore in Odisha’s Koraput district on Sunday.

According to sources, Mohapatra felt unwell during his performance at Durga Puja cultural event in Jeypore organised by a Dusshera Puja Committee. He complained of uneasiness and was immediately rushed to nearby hospital for treatment after preliminary examination. However, he was declared brought dead. He died of a suspected heart attack.

On demand of audience, Mohapatra sang veteran singer Akshay Mohanty songs. He was also serving as a clerk at Jeypore Deputy District Collector’s office.

A pall of gloom descended on Odia music industry following the tragic death of the singer.