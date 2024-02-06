MP Achyuta Samanta supports Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 on behalf of BJD

New Delhi: The Odisha ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today supported the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024. Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta supported the bill on behalf of the conch party.

Samanta participated in the discussion of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 introduced by Minister of State for Labour Department Jitendra Singh in the Lok Sabha.

The Kandhamal MP supported the bill on behalf of BJD and appreciated it by stressing on the prohibition of dishonest practices in various public examinations.

In Odisha, all the public examinations are organized very transparently, he said adding that like some other states, no public examination question paper has been published in Odisha so far.

On the contrary, as the students have no role in the dishonest methods used in public examinations, strict action should be taken against them and the real culprits should be punished, he demanded.

Dr. Samantha’s opinion was supported by other members present in the House including Minister Jitendra Singh, who clarified that there is no provision of punishment for the students in this bill.

Later MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy praised Samanta and the KISS University founded by him.