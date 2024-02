Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta visits Padmasambhava Mahavihara Monastery

Mohana: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta today visited Padmasambhava Mahavihara Monastery situated at Jirang, also known as Chandragiri, in Gajapati district of Odisha.

Apart from visiting the monastery, Samanta also met His Eminence Namkha Drimed Rinpoche, who had come from Nepal, and sought his blessings.

It is to be noted here that special prayers and rituals were conducted for 8 long days at Padmasambhava Mahavihara Monastery for the wellbeing of the entire humanity. Today was the last day, and the Kandhamal MP attended the program as per invited by Buddhist monks and Tibetans.

Kartik Pandian, the Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha also attended the function this morning.