Mortal remains of Min Naba Das consigned to flames in his native village

Jharsuguda: The mortal remains of Minister Naba Das was consigned to flames in his native village in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha. The last rites of the Minister Naba Das was performed and the funeral pyre was lit by his son Vishal Das. In the presence of all family members and lakhs of supporters.

It is noteworthy that, the ex-Health Minister of Odisha has been given the Guard of Honour at the cremation grounds in his native village. The mortal remains of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das has reached his native village Kherual in Jharsuguda district in the afternoon today.

Furthermore, as many as three Ministers of Odisha government will remain present during the funeral ceremony today. A three-day State mourning will be observed for him and no celebration shall be done in these three days that is from January 29 to 31. The flags will be flown at half mast all over the state of Odisha.

The Health Minister was shot dead yesterday in his own constituency by a police ASI who had been appointed for his security. It is worth mentioning that, his last rites will be performed in his native village with full state honours today.

The postmortem of the deceased Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was conducted in at the Capital Hospital in the presence of the forensic and crime branch teams on Sunday. The entire autopsy has been filmed, said sources.

The Health Minister was shot by police ASI Gopal Das while he was attending a program in Brajrajnagar of Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The Health Minister was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the left chest.

Then the Minister was airlifted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the evening.