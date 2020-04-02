More Than 30 Labourers Rescued From Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Amid Coronavirus Lock down

Baripada: More than 30 workers and labourers have been rescued from the Baripada bypass. According to sources, they belong to Bihar but they have come from Vishakhapatnam.

The workers came in a container and were dropped off near the Baripada bypass.

They have been rescued and quarantined in a school building. The local administration has provided all essential commodities to them.

The police is investigating further into the matter.