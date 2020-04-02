Labourers Rescued Odisha

More Than 30 Labourers Rescued From Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Amid Coronavirus Lock down

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Baripada: More than 30 workers and labourers have been rescued from the Baripada bypass. According to sources, they belong to Bihar but they have come from Vishakhapatnam.

The workers came in a container and were dropped off near the Baripada bypass.

Related News

All Panchayats In Odisha To Get Exclusive Coronavirus…

20 People From Odisha Attended Tablighi Jamaat Event, 15…

Artists In Odisha’s Berhampur Paint Streets With…

Odisha confirms 5th Corona Positive, 60 year old from…

They have been rescued and quarantined in a school building. The local administration has provided all essential commodities to them.

The police is investigating further into the matter.

You might also like
State

All Panchayats In Odisha To Get Exclusive Coronavirus Center, Says Government

State

20 People From Odisha Attended Tablighi Jamaat Event, 15 Test Negative For Covid-19

State

Artists In Odisha’s Berhampur Paint Streets With Coronavirus Awareness Messages

State

Odisha confirms 5th Corona Positive, 60 year old from Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.