Miscreants vandalize medicine store near AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, injure 2

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed near the campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here last night after unidentified miscreants attacked a medicine store located near it and injured a sales person.

As per the CCTV footage available at with the store namely, ‘Deepak Medicare’ where the incident took place, at least two attackers reached the spot and after initial verbal abuse of two salespersons, kicked at the glass door. Later they thrashed the victims mercilessly in which one of them sustained a fracture to his left leg.

Both the victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment post the attack.

Khandagiri Police rushed to the spot and lodged a complaint in connection with the case later in the night.

Efforts are underway to nab the culprits involved in the incident.

