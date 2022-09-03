Miscreants loot Rs 10 lakh at gun point in Puri

Miscreants loot Rs 10 lakh at gun point in Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Puri: Two unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 10 lakh at a gun point from a man in Brahmagiri town of the district in Odisha today.

According to reports, the unidentified victim was returning from State Bank of India’s Brahmagiri branch after withdrawing Rs 10, 00,000, which he was carrying in a bag.

While the victim was moving with the money, soon two unidentified miscreants waylaid him near Brahmagiri High School and Sub Registrar Office and snatched the money bag at a gun point.

The miscreants fled from the spot immediately after snatching the money bag from the victim before anyone could notice or identify them.

Soon, the victim lodged a complaint regarding the loot at Brahmagiri police station. Based on the complaint, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of the police station is also examining the footages of the (Closed-Circuit Television) CCTVs, which are installed at the bank.

You might also like
State

Shocking! Irate Over Rejection Man Kills Girlfriend Before Trying To Kill Self In…

State

Bhubaneswar Covid-19 update: 50 positive cases registered in 24 hours

State

Odisha Vigilance tops in detection of highest number of DA cases in the country

State

Covid 19 Odisha Update: 214 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.