Miscreants loot Rs 10 lakh at gun point in Puri

Puri: Two unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 10 lakh at a gun point from a man in Brahmagiri town of the district in Odisha today.

According to reports, the unidentified victim was returning from State Bank of India’s Brahmagiri branch after withdrawing Rs 10, 00,000, which he was carrying in a bag.

While the victim was moving with the money, soon two unidentified miscreants waylaid him near Brahmagiri High School and Sub Registrar Office and snatched the money bag at a gun point.

The miscreants fled from the spot immediately after snatching the money bag from the victim before anyone could notice or identify them.

Soon, the victim lodged a complaint regarding the loot at Brahmagiri police station. Based on the complaint, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of the police station is also examining the footages of the (Closed-Circuit Television) CCTVs, which are installed at the bank.