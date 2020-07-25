Miscreants Attack Police During Raid In Odisha’s Puri, 7 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The Police arrested seven miscreants during a raid on gambling den in Kakatpur Tehsil of Puri district in Odisha. This incident occurred in Bhandisahi village located in Kakatpur Tehsil of the district, yesterday.

According to sources, Kakatpur Police Station IIC Sujit Kumar Das along with his team conducted a raid on a gambling den in Bhandisahi village yesterday night. The police personnel arrested four culprits and seized 12 mobile phones and 12,000 rupees from the spot.

After the arrest, the culprits were taken to the police station. As the police unit was on their way to the station, they were stopped mid-way by some accomplices of the gamblers and  had a clash with the police team and injured a few personnel. However, the police managed to grab three of the accomplices and arrested them.

The Kakatpur Police is currently investigating the matter to get more evidences. The village sarpanch and few others are being questioned in connection to the case.

