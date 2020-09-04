Miscreants attack man, burn down his car in Talcher of Odisha

Talcher: Miscreants allegedly attacked a man and burned down his car as they had been arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage caged from the victim’s house.

As per reports, Babuli Samal, the owner of a house in Santhapada village in Talcher area in Angul district of Odisha had installed a CCTV camera in his house. The cam had caged footage of some miscreants stealing a costly foreign breed dog.

Following theft of the dog, a complaint had been lodged at Talcher police station. On the basis of this footage the miscreants had been arrested.

After they came to know about it the miscreants reportedly attacked the house twice. Even they burnt down a car belonging to Samal.

As per reports, the miscreants attacked his family members in the night at around 10 pm. On the same night at 1 am the miscreants showed up again and charred down the car of Babuli Samal parked outside his house which also has been recorded in the CCTV installed in Babuli’s House.

Though Talcher police after being informed arrived at the spot, the culprits had already fled from the scene. Police has started investigation with the help of the video footage.

As a result of the attack Babuli’s family and their neighbours are in panic. They have demanded arrest of the culprits at the earliest. Above all, involvement of Police in the incident is also under suspicion.