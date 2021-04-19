Puri: A woman has been killed by a miscreant in Gadajata Sahi village under Astaranga police limits in Puri district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Kalpana Sethi.

According to reports, the deceased’s son, identified as Sukant Sethi, has a shop near Ukulei square at Astaranga. On Sunday, a miscreant came to his shop and for petrol. As Sukant denied for the availability of fuel, the miscreant shouted and threatened him at the spot.

Later, the miscreant went to Sukant’s home late on the same night and started abusing him. Meanwhile when his mother intervened into the heated argument, the miscreant attacked. She was immediately rushed to the Astaranga hospital and taking advantage of the situation the miscreant escaped from the spot.

The doctors initially referred her to shift Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and eventually she was shifted to SCB hospital, Cuttack as her health deteriorated where she was pronounced dead today in the morning.

The deceased’s family have demanded the arrest of the accused murderer. The Astaranga police officer, Kakatpur police officer and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Nimapada have given them a word promise to nab the miscreant within 24 hours.