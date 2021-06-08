Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, two brothers raped a minor girl student on Monday in this district of Odisha. They also attempted to kill her and beat up her family members, who had gone to rescue her. The incident took place in a village under Mahakalapada police limits in the district.

As per reports, the victim girl studies in Class 9. The two brothers kept her hostage in the house when she had went to handover them offering. They also reportedly threatened her to kill in case she would reveal it to anybody. And they provided her Rs 500 to keep her mouth shut. Now the girl has been admitted to the hospital for treatment while her mother is extremely sad.

Father of the victim girl has lodged an FIR in Mahakalapada Police station in this regard. As per her father, the two youths kidnapped her and raped. They also intimidated her saying that if she would tell about it to anybody, they would kill her. They gave her Rs 500 to keep shut her mouth.

However, the girl’s uncle reached near the crime spot after getting information from a source and called for her out when the victim managed to called for help. Later, the two accused youths allegedly pushed the girl from the roof with an intention to kill her. Father and uncle of the victim rescued her laid among a few paddy bags in critical condition.

It has also been complained that the accused brothers thrashed the victim’s parents when they had gone to rescue her. The girl has been admitted to Mahakalapada Community Health Centre for treatment.

We are yet to get reaction of the opposite party in this regard.

On the basis of the complaint, Police have registered a case and investigating the matter.

