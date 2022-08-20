Minor girl killed, 2 minor boys critical as tree falls on house due to incessant rain in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Balasore: In a tragic incident a minor girl was killed while two other minor boys sustained critical injury as a tree fell on the house due to incessant rain in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in Khagadapala village under Baliapala block in Jaleswar area.

The deceased girl has been identified as Samina Khatoon, the daughter of Sheikh Ansoor Ali of Khadagapala.

As per reports, yesterday night when the family members of Ansoor Ali were sleeping in their house a teak tree fell on their house due to heavy and incessant rainfall as well as strong wind.

As a result, the three children of Ansoon got pressed under the tree. After knowing about the incident the locals rushed to the spot, rescued the three and admitted them at the Baliapala Community Health Centre. However, as the health condition of one of the three kids deteriorated, she was being shifted to a Cuttack hospital but succumbed to the injury on the way to the hospital.