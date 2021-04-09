Mohana: In an unfortunate incident, a minor girl died of electrocution after coming in contact with an 11 kv electric wire at Batasimuli village under Adaba police limits in Gajapati district of Odisha on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 10-year-old Sanjita Mallick, daughter of Jayram Mallick of Batasimuli village.

The incident occurred when the girl, along with other women in the village, had gone to collect ‘bhalia’ in a forest near the village. Meanwhile, she came in contact with a live electric wire. The electric wire fell on her neck, leading to her death on the spot.

On being alerted, local police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem to Berhampur-based MKCG Medical College and Hospital. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection. Further investigation of the case is underway.