Bolangir: A minor girl has died and several others have allegedly been injured as a wall of their house caved in due to heavy rains Ghungutipali village under Patnagarh police limits late last night Odisha.

Due to heavy downpour and a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal normal life has been disrupted in several parts of Odisha in the past few days.

Rain in many places snapped road connectivity, it has also submerged many low lying areas and damaged mud houses in many places informed sources.

It is noteworthy that a minor girl has died and four others have been injured after a portion of wall of their house collapsed on them. A pall of gloom descended on the village.