Representational Image Credits: IndiaTV

Minor Girl Dies As Wall Collapses Due To Heavy Rains In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bolangir: A minor girl has died and several others have allegedly been injured as a wall of their house caved in due to heavy rains Ghungutipali village under Patnagarh police limits late last night Odisha. 

Due to heavy downpour and a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal normal life has been disrupted in several parts of Odisha in the past few days. 

Rain in many places snapped road connectivity, it has also submerged many low lying areas and damaged mud houses in many places informed sources. 

It is noteworthy that a minor girl has died and four others have been injured after a portion of wall of their house collapsed on them. A pall of gloom descended on the village. 

You might also like
State

Over 15 Injured In Clash Between Two Villages In Odisha

State

Dr Achyuta Samanta felicitates Corona Warriors

State

1521 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Total Recoveries Reach 40726

State

Another low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal around August 19, heavy rain…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7