MeT Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning in Odisha; yellow warning for 8 dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday issued Yellow weather warning for eight districts in Odisha till tomorrow morning.

The weathermen said, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over districts of Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Rayagada till 8.30 AM on Thursday.

The highest maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius was recorded at Balangir in the state today.