yellow warning for 8 districts

MeT Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning in Odisha; yellow warning for 8 dists

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday issued Yellow weather warning for eight districts in Odisha till tomorrow morning.

The weathermen said, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over districts of Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Rayagada till 8.30 AM on Thursday.

The highest maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius was recorded at Balangir in the state today.

You might also like
State

Returnees from other states by train can’t disembark from bus during trip to…

State

Three Chain-snatchers arrested in Odisha’s Berhampur

State

Last date to apply online for KIITEE-2020 extended

State

4 from Jagatsinghpur dist, 1 from Kendrapara dist test COVID positive in Odisha:…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.