Watch: Medical students of VIMSAR and MKCG clash during college festival ‘Euphoria’

Sambalpur: Tension run high on the premises of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla today after a group clashed took place between two medical student groups. The group fight took place between the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students of VIMSAR and Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The VIMSAR and MKCG students clashed with each other during the inter-medical college festival ‘Euphoria,’ said sources adding that at least nine students sustained injuries while one of them is said to be critical.

All the injured persons are undergoing treatment at Burla hospital and the student who is critical has been shifted to the ICU of the hospital, added the sources.

As per the latest reports, students of VIMSAR allegedly pelted stones at the bus of the MKCG students for some unknown reason. It is also alleged that the students of VIMSAR closed the doors of the bus and released the gas of a fire extinguisher.

“As many as 70 students of the MKCG reached Burla today to take part in the athletic meet of the inter-medical college festival ‘Euphoria.’ Some others were also planning to go to take part in the college festival as it is slated to continue till July 10. However, they reportedly cancelled their programs and efforts are on to bring back the students to Berhampur,” said a students of MKCG.

Meanwhile, the VIMSAR and MKCG medical student group fight has been condemned by people of all walks of life.