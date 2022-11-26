Massive fire breaks out Bhadrak market, 15 shops gutted

Chandbali: A massive fire broke out at Kaithakola market in Dhamra of Bhadrak district last night. More than 15 shops have been gutted in fire.

Report says, the fire broke out at a fast food stall after gas cylinder exploded at the Kaithakola market and then spread to nearby shops. Following which fifteen shops have been gutted in fire and property worth lakhs have been charred in the fire.

On being informed, Dhamra and Adani port fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

No casualty has been reported yet.