Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number that can be obtained voluntarily by the Indian residents or passport holders of India, based on their biometric and demographic data. It has become one of the important documents in the country. Lakhs of people have issues regarding their Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar contains the biometric, mobile number, address and many other important information of a citizen. Aadhaar is demanded in different government schemes. Many schemes are such that if no one has a base, then all the benefits available under it are stopped.

Often people have a question in their mind that how to update in Aadhaar card. So, let us tell you that there are some information in Aadhaar, which users can update online while sitting at home.

In such a situation, it is important that you get your Aadhaar card made and at the same time keep it completely updated. This is because many of your work may get stuck if Aadhaar is not updated.

Its facility will be available to users on the ‘My Aadhaar’ section of the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), https://uidai.gov.in/. Here you can easily update the address in Aadhaar.

Apart from this, you can make appointment bookings, Aadhaar downloads, name changes. States of Aadhaar reprint, Aadhaar reprint order facility will also be available on this section. If someone stays on rent and he changes his residence from time to time, he can update his address in the ‘Address update request’ option by clicking on the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab. For this, he will have to scan the rent agreement and save it in PDF format and upload it on the official website of Aadhaar.