Man, nephew trampled to death by wild elephants in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Two persons were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Monday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Fagua Dehuri and his nephew Siba Dehuri of Gunadei village under Sadar forest range in the district.

The bodies were found by locals near Gaila under Sadar forest range early this morning, the official added.

Fagua and Siba were attacked by a herd of around 18 elephants while they were returning from Brahmani river after catching fish, locals said.

On being informed, local police and forest officials reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Forest personnel have been directed to keep a tab on the herd’s movement to prevent any more untoward incidents, officials said.