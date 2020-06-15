Man buries elder brother's body at backyard after killing him in Balasore

Balasore: A man reportedly killed his elder brother brutally and buried the body at the backyard in Odisha’s Balasore district recently.

Sources said that some argument ensued between one Rohit Hembram and his younger brother at Basuchakuri village under Basta police station limits. Irate over the altercation, the younger brother killed Rohit.

However, Basta police came to know about the murder from a source yesterday and started an investigation. They arrested the accused younger brother and four others and forwarded them to the court.

Police along with a scientific team also unearthed Rohit’s mortal remains for medical examination.