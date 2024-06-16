Weekly Horoscope From June 16 onwards: Cancerians work on relationships

Weekly Horoscope From June 16: Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for June 17-23. Your weekly horoscope for the week June 10 to June 16. For all the 12 zodiac signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, here is how the week ahead of you might look like. Read on to know more about your weekly horoscope for the week June 17 to June 23.

Aries

This week, the Aries natives will have the energy and the desire to take on new projects and overcome new obstacles. However, you may also have some fluctuations in your emotions. Therefore, it is crucial to remain calm and remember the main objectives. If you are out there seeking a new job, this is the right time to get out there and search for a new job. Revise your CV, go to job fairs, and do not hesitate to apply directly to companies of your choice. The confidence and determination that you will display to potential hires will be appealing. If you are in a committed relationship, this is a perfect opportunity to rekindle the flame and go out for a date or a romantic weekend.

Tip of the week: Renew your passion

Taurus

This week is a perfect opportunity to develop oneself and to learn something new. But do not overdo it or try to do too many things at once, as this can easily lead to burnout. Those already employed may be allowed to engage in international assignments or work with people from different cultures. Take these opportunities to broaden your horizons and gain new experiences and knowledge. The cosmic energy for this week is perfect for making a new acquaintance of an interesting person. Go out and attend social functions or get on dating apps and websites. You might be interested in a person from a different culture or with a different life experience.

Tip of the week: Learn something new

Gemini

This week is when one has to leave behind what is not beneficial in life and accept change with vigour and zeal. But do not overdo it, as it is easy to become too focused and even obsessed with the goals that you set. Some may be engaged in projects concerning the company’s financial status, acquisitions, or mergers. Your problem-solving skills and adaptability will be crucial in this role. Nevertheless, it is crucial to avoid getting involved in office politics and be cautious of the power relations in the organisation. When dealing with conflicts, do it diplomatically. This week, you may experience intense family situations or deal with the core emotional problems with your family members.

Tip of the week: Accept change with zeal

Cancer

This week makes you more inclined towards partnerships, relationships, and balance. It is also a perfect moment to work on relationships and build new ones, whether friendships or business ones. But do not forget to avoid compromising your needs or limits while catering to others. Those already employed may find themselves in a situation where they are working together with other employees on a certain project or even dealing with other employees or clients. Your listening skills, willingness to negotiate, and the ability to reach a middle ground will be useful. The week’s cosmic energy is perfect for finding potential romantic interests through friends, acquaintances, or business connections. Your friendly disposition and the ability to relate well with people will make you popular among the other sex.

Tip of the week: Work on relationships

Leo

This is the best time to take care of yourself, set up good practices, and optimise your work and personal life. However, do not overdo it to the extent of becoming overly fixated on achieving the perfect goal. Those already employed may be forced to work extra hours or accept other assignments that may align with streamlining processes, increasing productivity, or introducing change. Your leadership and organisational skills, which come naturally to you, will be a great asset. If you are a student, this is the best time to develop good study habits, sort out your papers, and schedule your work appropriately. Your inherent organisational skills and ability to focus will be a great asset when studying.

Tip of the week: Set up good practices

Virgo

This is a good time to engage in creative activities, be more playful, and take on new challenges that are fun and exciting to you. But do not overdo it, or you may be slacking off on your duties or overly indulgent. If you are seeking employment, consider positions that offer a chance to be creative or to work with children. Your inherent organisational and verbal communication skills will benefit these positions. If you are in a relationship, this is the best time to rekindle the flame and bring some excitement back into your relationship. Go out on a whim and have a date night, do something new together, or devise new ways to show your love.

Tip of the week: Engage in creative activities

Libra

This week is a good time to focus on tidiness in your living environment, develop family relationships, and feel safe and emotionally stable. But, do not be too close-minded and become averse to change, which is also not good. Those who are already employed may get involved in projects or tasks that are personal or organisational. Your innate talent for design and the ability to balance elements will be useful. This week’s energy is not particularly favourable for singles seeking love, as the energies are more inclined towards home and family. However, this may be the best opportunity to work on becoming emotionally strong and loving oneself, which will, in turn, help one find healthier relationships.

Tip of the week: Don’t be close-minded

Scorpio

This week is a perfect opportunity to share your thoughts, discuss interesting topics, and learn new things that interest you. However, do not overdo it with criticism or arguments in your communication with others. If you are seeking employment, looking for a job as a writer, teacher, speaker, or customer relations specialist is recommended. This is because your natural tendency is intense, and you are a good communicator. If you are in a committed relationship, this is the best time to sit down with your partner and have a heart-to-heart where you discuss any issues or areas of concern that you may have in your relationship. In such conversations, always be open-minded and ready to listen and try to see things from each other’s point of view.

Tip of the week: Share your thoughts

Sagittarius

This week is a good opportunity to reflect on how you interact with money, set up financial objectives, and focus on what you consider valuable. But do not be overly liberal or go overboard with spending. Your positive outlook and perspective will be beneficial to you in this position. But do not lose sight of the fact that you should not forget the small things and the real world while thinking big. This week’s cosmic energy is about reconsidering your priorities and values regarding love and partnerships. For those who are single, it is important to consider what characteristics you want in a partner and not accept anything less. You will find that you are blessed with a certain level of confidence and charm that will help you draw in prosperity.

Tip of the week: Control your expenses

Capricorn

This week is a good time to focus on your wants, do things that make you happy, and take up challenges to help you grow. But do not overdo the me-me-me, and do not become too defensive when someone tries to correct you. For those seeking employment, it is time to look for new opportunities and demonstrate one’s strengths and skills. Think about positions that enable you to lead or do things you love. Your inherent drive and the capacity to demand respect would be useful during the interview. If you are in a steady relationship, this is a good time to work on individual development and creativity in the context of the partnership. Spend time together in ways that facilitate the development of further knowledge of your partner and foster increased levels of closeness and trust.

Tip of the week: Focus on your wants

Aquarius

This week, you will be more inclined to seek solitude and reflect on your inner self. It is a perfect time to focus on personal development, take care of oneself, and release any negative thoughts and patterns that are not helpful. You may be forced to work in the background or in positions that handle sensitive issues. You can bring your inherent talent for pattern recognition and big-picture thinking. If you are in a relationship, this is a perfect opportunity to reconnect with your partner and be more open and intimate with him or her. People will appreciate your inherent ability to listen to them without passing judgment.

Tip of the week: Focus on personal development

Pisces

This week is the best time to build strong friendships, interact with people of like mind, and participate in organisations or activities close to the heart. However, do not go overboard and take on too many tasks or forget about your needs. When searching for a new job, try to find positions that require collaboration with others, communication with other people, or working for a common purpose. These positions suit you well because you are a natural caregiver and work well with others. This is a good time for students to participate in group assignments, get involved in organisations that interest them, or find a professor or fellow student to be their role model.

Tip of the week: Build strong friendships

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP, and Nadi Astrology. He is the Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his analysis)