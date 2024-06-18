Grocery and Vegetable prices skyrocket in Capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: There has been a major rise in the price of grocery and vegetable in the capital city of Odisha, said reports on Tuesday. Mustard oil and pulses have also become exorbitant and this has burnt a whole in the pocket of common man.

In the Unit-I haat in the capital city of Bhubaneswar, the price of dal (pulses) has risen to Rs. 160 per kilogram, mustard oil has become expensive, potato costs Rs. 40 per kg, onion costs Rs. 50 per kg, Pointed Gourd (Potola) Rs. 60 per kg, Spiny Gourd (Kankada) Rs. 100 per kg, Ridge Gourd (Janhi) Rs. 40 per kg and Lady’s Finger (Bhendi) Rs. 80 per kg.

It is worth mentioning that while the prices of many vegetables have increased there has been an increase in the price of most food items. From vegetables to pulses, rice, oil etc., the sudden hike in the prices of grocery items is affecting the consumer. It has become almost impossible for a common man to run a family. Traders said that the price of the vegetables has increased due to low yield.

On the other hand, traders’ association said that the price of onion is increasing due to high price of import from Nashik. Decline in crop production and arbitrary price control by corporate bodies are the main reasons for price volatility. However, the trade union fears that the prices may increase further. The union is of the opinion that there may be some relief in the price of food after a few months.