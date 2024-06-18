Sambalpur: Woman daughter attacked in Sambalpur of Odisha, girl succumbs to injuries said reports in this regard on Tuesday. In a shocking incident on June 14, a woman along with her daughter was stabbed following a dispute over a piece of land in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

According to reports, a woman identified as Indu Das and her daughter Payal were reportedly going to their shop at Dinapali under Ainthaplai police limits of the district when the attack took place. One Suraj Hati allegedly attacked the mother daughter attacked with a sharp weapon leaving them critical injuries.

Both Indu and Payal were admitted to Sambalpur Sadar Hospital for treatment. Later, they were shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of the district as their condition deteriorated. However, yesterday at around late midnight the daughter succumbed.

On being informed, the Ainthapali police started an investigation into the matter. In course of probe, cops came to know that the family members of both Suraj and Indu were not on good terms following a dispute between them for a land.

Efforts by the police are on to trace Suraj, who absconded after committing the crime. Cops have been conducting raids at different places to nab the accused person.