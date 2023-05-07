Bhubaneswar: Man clicks photo with President’s helicopter in Odisha and lands himself in trouble. Discussions have started about this incident. This photo incident has come to the fore at a time when the electricity went out during the President’s convocation speech at Maharaja Sriramchandra Bhanjdeo University in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

According to reports, on May 5, 2023 the President Draupadi Murmu arrived at Cheliguduli in the foothills of Simlipal in a special helicopter. From there she directly entered the Simlipal National Park.

It is worth mentioning that, after the departure of the President, a pharmacist on duty at the helipad took a photo with the President’s helicopter. The pharmacist then posted this photo on his Facebook account. It is noteworthy that three helicopters had come with the President’s envoy.

The pharmacist in question has been identified as Yashwant Behera, he was in the special team of the President. He stood in front of a helicopter, sat on its steps and placed his hand on it and took a number of pictures and posted them on social media.

Questions were raised as to how he sat in front of the helicopter and took so many pictures even though there was such a tight security cordon. Who gave him the permission to take the photo with permission?

The pharmacist however has said that he wanted to keep the photo as a memory of the President’s visit to Odisha. Later it is worth mentioning that, Yashwant deleted the photos from his Facebook account. Many questions have been raised about him and the security breach of the President.

Earlier on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu had to deliver her speech at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Mayurbhanj in complete darkness due to sudden power outage. The entire auditorium went into darkness for around 9 minutes when President Murmu started delivering her speech.

Later, the Odisha I&PR department regretted the inconvenience caused and said that “From 11.56 am to 12.05 pm, power tripped and the whole auditorium was in dark.”