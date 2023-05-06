Power outage during President Murmu’s address: 3 member committee formed to probe

Bhubaneswar: In the matter of the power outage during the address of President Draupadi Murmu at the Maharaja Shri Ramchandra Bhanjadeo University in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj a three-member committee has been formed to probe the matter.

Questions have been raised in this matter as follows – Why such mismanagement occurred? How come the power outage took place? Under what conditions the power outage took place? While the Air Conditioners and the sound system were working how come the lights went out? Was there any problem with the internal wiring? Was there any alternative arrangement made for any urgency? Was there an arrangement of generators? Who is responsible for this outage?

The Santosh Kumar Tripathy VC of the University has apologised for the incident. He said that there were alternative arrangements. Yet, how come still the outage took place will be probed. A three-member committee has been formed for the probe. The committee will file its finding by May 12.

Meanwhile, Bhaskar Sarkar, the CEO of TPNODL has said that there was no fault from our (TPNODL) side. The problem took place due to internal wiring glitches. The Air conditioner and the sound system were perfectly working. Due to an internal wiring glitch, the lights went off.

