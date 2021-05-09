Man Arrested For Stealing Scooty And Cash In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Airfield Police in Bhubaneswar arrested a man on Sunday for stealing Scooty and cash recently. The arrestee has been identified as Nikunja Kishore Mishra alias Mitu.

A resident of Bhubaneswar reportedly filed a case with Airfield Police on May 6 alleging that his helper namely Mitu allegedly looted his Honda Activa Scooty, cash of Rs 20,000, mobile phone, and other documents.

Based on his complaint, cops had started an investigation into the matter and in the process nabbed Mitu of Alasi village of Khurda district.

A Honda Activa Scooty, an ATM Card, DL, Aadhar Card and Pan Card were seized from Mitu’s possession.

Meanwhile, the accused has been forwarded to court.