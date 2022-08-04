Major Reshuffle In Twin City Commissionerate Police: 2 ACPs, 26 Officers Transferred

By WCE 6
Commissionerate police reshuffle

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday effected a reshuffle in the ACP, IIC and ASI level in the twin city of the state. Khandagiri police station IIC Padmanav Pradhan has been sent to the
Capital police station. 

According to reports, Jatani police station IIC Dayanidi Nayak has been appointed in Khandagiri Police station IIC. Nandankanan police station Incharge Bishwa Ranjan Senapati has been transferred to the Special Crime Unit, Commissionerate Police Headquarters, Bhubaneswar. While in Cuttack, Rajinikanth Das has been appointed as IIC of the Malgodam police station and Suryansu Shekhar Parhi has been appointed as IIC of Badambadi police station.

Details Here:

 

