Major Challenges Faced By CM Naveen Patnaik Due To The Covid-19 Crisis In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The CM of Odisha shall face a few major challenges during and after the Covid-19 lock down in Odisha.

Till now the crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic has been managed quite well by the government of Odisha. A few challenges might still come to the forefront during and after the lock down phase.

Some of them are: 

(1) Containing the spread of the coronavirus in Odisha in the post lock down period.

Related News

Contractor’s entry into Puri Srimandir sparks row

Low pressure likely to trigger rain in parts of Odisha!

Labourer Reaches His Home In Odisha, Cycles 775 kms From…

Odisha shares details of 7 new COVID19 patients

(2) Managing people’s impatience due to the restrictions on movements in the lock down period. 

(3) Facilitating safe return of migrants from other states and enforcing their 14-day quarantine in the post lock down period. 

(4) Restarting the economy in the post lock down phase.

(5) Providing proper employment and food to the poor. 

It is however noteworthy that Odisha has regularly faced challenges in the form of cyclones and various other natural calamities but has always been victorious and limped back to normalcy with ease.

You might also like
State

Contractor’s entry into Puri Srimandir sparks row

State

Low pressure likely to trigger rain in parts of Odisha!

State

Labourer Reaches His Home In Odisha, Cycles 775 kms From Chhattisgarh Amid Covid-19…

State

Odisha shares details of 7 new COVID19 patients

Comments
Loading...