Looters have field day in Khordha, burgle two temples

Khordha: Looters had a field day in Ghashedi village under Gambharimunda police limits in Khordha district last night by looting donation money and valuable ornaments of deities from two temples.

As per the report, looters took the advantage of the shivering cold wave prevailing in the village and struck Sri Jagannath temple and Ramchandi temple late in the night. By breaking the locks of the door grill they took away donation money from the ‘Hundi’ installed inside both the temples along with silver and gold ornaments.

The loot came to light this morning after some devotees and priests reached the temples and found those ransacked.

Acting upon intimation, Gambharimunda Police reached the spot and started investigation later today.

Police is suspecting the role of some drug addicts of the area in the loot and carrying out its probe in this direction.