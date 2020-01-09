Looters decamp with 20 goats in Ganjam, leave behind SUV

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhanjanagar: Unidentified miscreants looted around 20 goats from a resident’s house in Baragaon village under Bellaguntha police limits in Ganjam district last night and left behind an SUV.

As per the report, around 4-5 miscreants arrived at one Uday Gouda’s cattle shed in the village in the midnight in two Scorpios and tried to steal the goats. After he woke up and tried to prevent the looters from loading the goats to the SUVs, they threatened him with sharp weapons and thrashed severely.

After Gouda raised an alarm and gathered people on the spot, the looters fled away in a hurry with goats in an SUV leaving behind the other.

Police reached the spot and seized the Scorpio detained by locals to start an investigation.

Notably, in a similar incident in neighbouring Adheigaon village, miscreants had looted cattle from a local’s residence.

