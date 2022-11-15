Loot of Rs. 5 lakh in Rourkela of Odisha

Rourkela: A loot has taken place in broad daylight in Rourkela town of Sundergarh district in Odisha on Tuesday said reports.

According to reports, the miscreants have looted as much as five lakh rupees from an employee of a private company as he was coming out aof a bank with the money.

The exact spot of the loot is said to be in front of the Rourkela Plant site police station Sat-tala gate.

The miscreants wielded sharp weapons at the employee and executed the loot. A complaint has been lodged with the police.

The police has launched an investigation. Further details awaited.