Bhubaneswar: During the ongoing lockdown people are facing utmost hardship if they need to venture to the road for any urgent work. Keeping this in mind Commissionerate Police has issued passes to 100 numbers of Ola cars which can run between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Odisha was the first state in the country to impose lockdown for a week. Following the step, the Union Government announced a 21 days lockdown. And now when the span of the nationwide lockdown is going to end, Odisha has extended the lockdown up to April 30.

Abiding the rules of lockdown and to keep themselves away from the deadly coronavirus people are spending time inside home these days. However, it does not mean that they don’t have any work outside. Fact is that they are sacrificing many of their urgent works. However, works like medical emergencies cannot be postponed.

Keeping such urgent works in mind Commissionerate Police has allowed plying of hundred Ola cars. These cars can run in between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar even during this lockdown.