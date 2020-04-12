Lock down pass issued to 100 Ola cars to ply between Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau
192

Bhubaneswar: During the ongoing lockdown people are facing utmost hardship if they need to venture to the road for any urgent work. Keeping this in mind Commissionerate Police has issued passes to 100 numbers of Ola cars which can run between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Odisha was the first state in the country to impose lockdown for a week. Following the step, the Union Government announced a 21 days lockdown. And now when the span of the nationwide lockdown is going to end, Odisha has extended the lockdown up to April 30.

Related News

Case history of Odisha’s latest 4 Corona positive…

Amid Covid-19 Lock Down Dry Fish Sellers Face Major Losses…

Wild Elephant Tramples Youth To Death In Odisha’s…

Govt Cancels Capital Foundation Day Celebration This Year…

Abiding the rules of lockdown and to keep themselves away from the deadly coronavirus people are spending time inside home these days. However, it does not mean that they don’t have any work outside. Fact is that they are sacrificing many of their urgent works. However, works like medical emergencies cannot be postponed.

Keeping such urgent works in mind Commissionerate Police has allowed plying of hundred Ola cars. These cars can run in between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar even during this lockdown.

You might also like
State

Case history of Odisha’s latest 4 Corona positive patients released

State

Amid Covid-19 Lock Down Dry Fish Sellers Face Major Losses In Odisha’s Bhadrak

State

Wild Elephant Tramples Youth To Death In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

State

Govt Cancels Capital Foundation Day Celebration This Year Due To Covid-19 Crisis

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.