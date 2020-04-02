Lock Down contests: Police to host online contests to keep people engaged during lock down in Odisha’s Kandhamal

By KalingaTV Bureau
Baliguda/Kandhamal: Forced by Coronavirus pandemic Government has imposed ‘Lock Down’ across the nation. Accordingly, citizens have been asked to stay indoors.

It is understood that staying at the home for the whole day may not be that much entertaining for many. Yet, this is not an issue with people coming under Baliguda Police limits in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

Baliguda Police has come up with a unique way to keep people entertained and engaged inside the home during this lock down period.

People can take part in a series of competitions that are to be hosted by Baliguda Police. The contestants don’t need to go outside to take part in these competitions. They simply will have to answer through WhatsApp.

At this point of time we don’t have exact information about rules and regulations and exact schedule of the competition. However, as per the report, contests will be hosted by Baliguda Police on poetry, short story and essay writing.

The best judged poetries and short stories will be awarded. More than that Baliguda IIC will recite these poetries for the contestants on Twitter, said SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik.

