Sambalpur: The residents of containment zone in Odisha’s Sambalpur city have complained about irregularities in cleaning in the area. The incident took place in a locality of Badabazar area of the city.

According to sources, the sanitation workers appointed in the particular containment zone had neglected in their duties, complained the locals.

People residing there faced hygiene issues due to accumulation of wastes. Apart from protesting against the situation, they also complained about the matter to Sambalpur Municipal Commissioner (SMC).

The SMC along with police personnel visited the area and pacified the locals.

The SMC authorities convinced the agitators that sanitation workers are under immense stress due to covid-19 pandemic, however, they will resume work soon.

The SMC also requested the people to cooperate with the sanitation workers appointed in the area.

In the past few weeks there has been a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in Sambalpur district. The district has recorded a total of 987 positive cases till date.