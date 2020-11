License For Firecracker Shop Yet To Be Issued: DCP Cuttack

License For Firecracker Shop Yet To Be Issued: DCP Cuttack

Cuttack: The DCP of Cuttack on Tuesday said there has been no decision made on the issuance of license for selling of firecrackers.

We have received applications for license but awaiting Government’s decision in this regard, added the DCP .

15 platoons of police force shall be deployed for law enforcement and informed that 50 officials have been engaged for this purpose.