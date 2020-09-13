leopard skin seized odisha
Representative Image

Leopard Skin Seized From Odisha’s Nabrangpur, 4 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur: Three leopard skins have been seized from Nabarangpur district in Odisha. Four persons have been arrested by the police along with the forest officials in this connection. 

Related News

NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide In Odisha’s Baripada

Veteran Actor Of Odisha Ajit Das Dies Of Covid-19

Hundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped In Odisha’s…

Maoist Stick Posters At Several Places In Odisha’s…

According to sources, the incident has occurred in Tentulikhunti area under Nabarangpur forest range. Four persons have also been arrested in connection with the case

The information about this act has been provided by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Hari Shankar Upadhyay.  

You might also like
State

NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide In Odisha’s Baripada

State

Veteran Actor Of Odisha Ajit Das Dies Of Covid-19

State

Hundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped In Odisha’s Deogarh

State

Maoist Stick Posters At Several Places In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7