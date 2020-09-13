Nabarangpur: Three leopard skins have been seized from Nabarangpur district in Odisha. Four persons have been arrested by the police along with the forest officials in this connection.

According to sources, the incident has occurred in Tentulikhunti area under Nabarangpur forest range. Four persons have also been arrested in connection with the case

The information about this act has been provided by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Hari Shankar Upadhyay.