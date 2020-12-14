Kendrapara: Revenue Inspector, Baradia Revenue Circle under Rajakanika Tahasil of Kendrapara district has been caught red handed by the officers of Vigilance Cuttack Division while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.5000/-

The lady Revenue Inspector (RI) has been identified as Anita Tarai.

On being informed by the complainant Sabita Mallick of Gualigaon village, the Vigilance Cuttack Division conducted the raid.

In order to submit a report on a disputed land as directed by Tahasildar Rajakanika, Dist. Kendrapara. The bribe amount has been recovered at the spot and seized.

Further report follows.