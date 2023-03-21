Kudumi Sena observes 6-hours bandh in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The Kudumi Sena has called a 6-hour bandh of Mayurbhanj on Tuesday seeking inclusion of the Kudumi community in tribal list again. The workers of the organization picketed in different places of the district and blocked the highway. As a result of which the traffic on National Highway No. 18 and No. 49 passing through the district has come to a standstill.

The effect of the shutdown has been seen in various parts of the district including Baripada. Highways and supermarkets are also closed. At Baripada Palabani, the road was blocked under the leadership of Kudumi Sena state president Jaimuni Mahanth. Even after today’s six-hour shutdown, if the government does not take steps to fulfill the demands, the organization has warned that the movement will be suppressed in the coming days.