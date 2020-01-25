KPR Mill Chairman KP Ramasamy visits KIIT, KISS

Bhubaneswar: Renowned industrialist and Tamil Nadu based KPR Mills Ltd Group Chairman KP Ramasamy visited KIIT and KISS Saturday here in Odisha. Along with a delegation of 15 members Ramasamy visited all campus of KISS.

Speaking on this occasion Ramasamy said that at education is the key to success. This is also the instrument of change. While many youths in the country don’t get opportunity to get value education it is good to know that value education is being imparted in KISS.

“I have visited many places in and out of the country. However, I found that KISS is a rare institution. After visiting here I am not getting language to express my feeling,” he added.

“Few days back I had met KIIT and KISS founder, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta in Coimbatore. From that very day I had become a fan of his simplicity. I have observed that Dr Samanta always thinks about Odisha. During that meet he had invited me to visit KISS,” he said.

Ramasamy was all praise for Dr. Samanta. In the afternoon Ramasamy was felicitated by KISS. Later, he met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and talked over establishment of KPR Mill in Odisha. Dr. Samanta had requested him to establish KPR mill in Odisha during his tour to Coimbatore.