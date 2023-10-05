KISS Foundation helps out 4 orphan girls of Puri districts

Bhubaneswar: Due to KISS Foundation, the fate of 4 orphan sisters of Raghurajpur village near Chandanpur of Puri district has changed. As assured earlier, KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta has given employment to 3 of the 4 sisters in KIIT and KISS.

After the death of Lakshmidhara Mahapatra and his wife a few years back, their four daughters became helpless. They struggled to arrange even a livelihood.

After learning this from media, KISS and KIIT Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta provided the four sisters necessary support on behalf of KISS Foundation for their maintenance and education. Now the eldest sister Ramamani has completed post-graduation while the two middle sisters have completed their bachelor’s degrees. The youngest one is studying in 8th standard. Today the 3 elder sisters were appointed in KISS and KIIT. As Dr Samanta had assured earlier, today they were given the appointment letters.

Following the years after death of their parents, Dr. Achyuta Samanta reportedly met them from time to time to inquire about their requirements. He advised them to be patient and concentrate on their studies.

The girls had no house to live in. Ramamani, the eldest of the sisters, tried to construct a house under the government scheme, but it could not be completed. After knowing this, Dr Samantha provided financial assistance to complete the house. With this, he promised that they will be appointed in KIIT and KISS after completing their studies.

Today the three sisters met Dr. Achyuta Samanta and received the appointment letter. Ramamani and her sisters expressed their gratitude to the Founder for being hired. They said that their fate changed thanks to KISS Foundation. Such great work of KISS Foundation and Dr Achyuta Samanta has been widely appreciated.