Khordha sees 282 new cases of Covid-19, Active cases at 5113

Bhubaneswar: A total of 582 Covid-19 positive cases including 83 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,29,994, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.

Among the 582 positives in quarantine there are 337 and local contact 245 cases. The total number of active cases stands at 5,113.

District Wise Cases:
1. Balasore: 19
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 3
5. Cuttack: 46
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 2
8. Gajapati: 5
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 24
11. Jajpur: 24
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 2
15. Kendrapada: 11
16. Keonjhar: 5
17. Khurda: 282
18. Koraput: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 22
20. Nawarangpur: 1
21. Nayagarh: 5
22. Puri: 21
23. Sambalpur: 21
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 7

Besides, the state pool has 66 new Covid positives.

