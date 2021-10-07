Khordha sees 282 new cases of Covid-19, Active cases at 5113

Bhubaneswar: A total of 582 Covid-19 positive cases including 83 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,29,994, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.

Among the 582 positives in quarantine there are 337 and local contact 245 cases. The total number of active cases stands at 5,113.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Balasore: 19

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 46

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 2

8. Gajapati: 5

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 24

11. Jajpur: 24

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 11

16. Keonjhar: 5

17. Khurda: 282

18. Koraput: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 22

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 5

22. Puri: 21

23. Sambalpur: 21

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 7

Besides, the state pool has 66 new Covid positives.

