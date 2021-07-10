Khordha sees the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities today

Bhubaneswar: A total of 58 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 58 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,534.

Here is the list of deaths:

1. A 32 years old Male of Angul District.

2. A 63 years old Male of Baragarh District.

3. A 55 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4. A 52 years old Female of Baragarh District.

5. A 60 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6. A 60 years old Female of Baragarh District.

7. A 70 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8. A 30 years old Male of Baragarh District.

9. A 51 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Asthma, Chronic Ischemic Cardiomyopathy.

10. A 54 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

11. A 59 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

12. A 49 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

13. A 85 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

14. A 49 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

15. A 35 years old Male of Cuttack District.

16. A 40 years old Male of Cuttack District.

17. A 30 years old Female of Dhenkanal District.

18. A 55 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

19. A 45 years old Male of Gajapati District.

20. A 57 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Acute Kidney Infection.

21. A 37 years old Female of Ganjam District.

22. A 52 years old Female of Ganjam District.

23. A 42 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

24. A 42 years old Female of Ganjam District.

25. A 34 years old Male of Ganjam District.

26. A 40 years old Male of Jajpur District.

27. A 32 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

28. A 50 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

29. A 38 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

30. A 57 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

31. A 45 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

32. A 38 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

33. A 71 years old Female of Keonjhar District.

34. A 63 years old Female of Khurdha District.

35. A 42 years old Female of Khurdha District.

36. A 61 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension,Diabetes Mellitus.

37. A 35 years old Male of Khurdha District.

38. A 59 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

39. A 60 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Mellitus.

40. A 40 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

41. A 40 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

42. A 62 years old Male of Puri District.

43. A 47 years old Male of Puri District.

44. A 65 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

45. A 60 years old Female of Puri District.

46. A 50 years old Male of Puri District.

47. A 42 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

48. A 42 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

49. A 40 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

50. A 40 years old Male of Sambalpur District.

51. A 43 years old Female of Sambalpur District.

52. A 42 years old Female of Sambalpur District.

53. A 50 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

54. A 43 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

55. A 30 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

56. A 73 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

57. A 61 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

58. A 50 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.