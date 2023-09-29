Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi to perform duties of Orissa High Court Chief Justice’s office from Oct 4

Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu today appointed Dr. Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court with effect from October 4, 2023.

An official notification released by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Dr. Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, senior-most Judge of the Orissa High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 04.10.2023 consequent upon supernatural of Shri Justice Subhasis Talapatra, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.”

