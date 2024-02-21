Joranda Mela 2024 in Dhenkanal of Odisha from February 22

Dhenkanal: The world famous Joranda Mela 2024 is scheduled to start from February 22. The Joranda Magha mela as it is popularly called shall kicked off from tomorrow in Dhenkanal district. This mela or annual fair is scheduled to continue for three days.

According to available reports in this regard, numerous Mahima Dharma Sadhus, devotees, monks, and pilgrims will congregate from across the state to worship Mahima Gosain’s Samadhi Pitha (shrine) in Sunya Mandir (temple).

Sadhus from the state and from outside have arrived at Joranda already, said reports. The three-day-long festival of the Mahima sadhus is expected to see around 7-8 lakh of visitors and devotees. Here it is worth mentioning that it had been banned for two years by the State government and the district administration during the Covid lockdown.

The district administration have made elaborate arrangements for the Joranda Mela 2024. Several arrangements have also been made by the administration for drinking water, parking of vehicles, toilets other crowd management issues.

Notably, the Joranda Mela is also known as Prabhu Purnima Utsav and falls on Magha Chaturdashi or Magha Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Magha. A yajna is held in Yajna Kund as a part of mela celebrations and is the main attraction for the tourists. Thousands of liters of ghee is offered to the yajna fire by the devotees who flock to the mela.

Special prayers are offered to bring peace upon earth and to bring prosperity to the people of the world. Devotees chant ‘Alekh Brahma’ in a rhythmic sound which engulfs the whole of Joranda.