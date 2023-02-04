Famous Joranda Mela kicks off in Dhenkanal from today

Dhenkanal: The world famous Joranda Magha mela kicked off today in Dhenkanal district. The event which will continue for three days.

Numerous Mahima Sadhus, devotees, monks, and pilgrims will congregate from across the state to worship Mahima Gosain’s Samadhi Pitha (shrine) in Sunya Mandir (temple).

Sadhus from the state and from outside have arrived at Joranda. The three-day-long festival of the Mahima sadhus is expected to see around 7-8 lakh of visitors and devotees as it is being held after a Covid-induced gap of two years.

The district administration have made elaborate arrangements for the Joranda Mela. Arrangements are also made for drinking water, traffic problems, toilets and for parking.

Notably, the Joranda Mela is also known as Prabhu Purnima Utsav and falls on Magha Chaturdashi or Magha Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Magha.