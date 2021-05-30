Jharapada Jail Chief Warder Sudarshan Barik Suspended

Bhubaneswar: A day after the seizure of cannabis, mobile phones and other incriminating articles from Jharapada Special Jail, the Chief Warder of the prison was suspended on Sunday.

According to a jail official, Barik has been placed under suspension following a preliminary inquiry into the case of seizure of incriminating articles.

The jail official further said that charges will be framed against the Chief Warder of Jharapada Jail.

It is to be noted here that authorities of the Jharpada Jail on Saturday conducted a search operation on the premises of the jail as part of the ‘Operation Clean Up’ and seized several articles including mobile phones, SIM cards and ganja.

As many as six mobile phones, four SIM cards, five mobile phone chargers, one pen drive, five mobile phone batteries and 250 grams of ganja were seized from the premises of the prison during the ‘Operation Clean Up’ drive.