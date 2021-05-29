Mobile Phones, SIM Cards, Ganja Seized From Jharpada Jail

Bhubaneswar: Authorities of the Jharpada Jail on Saturday conducted a search operation on the premises of the jail as part of the ‘Operation Clean Up’ and seized several articles including mobile phones, SIM cards and ganja.

According to reports, six mobile phones, which were buried on the soil, were recovered. Besides, four SIM cards, five mobile phone chargers, one pen drive, five mobile phone batteries and 250 grams of ganja seized from the premises of the prison.

Sources said that the ganja was destroyed as per Rule 446(a) of Odisha Model Jail Manual, 2020.