JEE-Mains exams to be held from July 18: HRD Minister

New Delhi: Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today announced dates for major entrance exams.

According to reports, the JEE (Mains) exams will begin from July 18 and conclude on July 23. Likewise, the JEE-Advanced test is likely to be held in August. Dates for the same have not yet decided.

The Medical entrance exam NEET (National Eligibility/Entrance Test) to be conducted on July 26, informed the HRD Minister while iterating students via videoconferencing.

This apart, Pokhriyal asked students to self-study and take the help of digital modes including SWAYAM, Diksha to prepare for entrance exams. With low-connectivity areas, the content will be telecast through SWAYAM Prabha TV, he said.

The NEET and JEE exams were also postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.